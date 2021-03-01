TIDITSSIA keen on establishing mini textile park in Manapparai

Seek support of leading exporters in Tiruppur

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) is keen on establishing a mini textile park as a hub for readymade garments manufacturing units in Manapparai area, with the support of leading exporters in Tiruppur.

The association intends to make use of the ₹ 2.5 crore subsidy offered by the State government for starting small textile clusters/parks. The State Government, as per the new textile policy, will offer 50% of the cost to create roads, a sewage treatment plant and a captive power plant.

Ten entrepreneurs could form a cluster and set up a mini-textile park on ten acres. The entrepreneurs should buy the land and establish a minimum of ten worksheds to get the subsidy, sources said.

According to industrialists here, a mini textile park planned by the TIDITSSIA in Manapparai area will pave way for the further development of the readymade garments business in Puthanatham town. Most of the more than 50 readymade garment manufacturers in Puthanatham, located about 17 km away from the Manapparai town, have specialised in making churidars and children's apparel of export quality. They undertake frequent study visits to Mumbai.

The Mini Textile Park scheme, under the policy, has to be implemented through formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle. “We will be approaching representatives of textile sector in Tiruppur shortly,” TIDITSSIA president R. Ilango said.

The association sees the SIPCOT Industrial Estate coming up in Manapparai as an ideal location for the purpose, with a special focus on promoting export. With good road and rail connectivity, a mini textile park in Manapparai will generate substantial employment in the town and surroundings.

Vice-president of Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturers Association N. Murali said the manufacturers were looking forward to establishing production units across Tamil Nadu. The scope for a Joint Venture with TIDITSSIA will be explored, Mr. Murali said.

The TEAMA is playing a pivotal role for establishing a textile park in Nagapattinam district. The Veda Textile Park to be established on about 50 acres of land at a cost of ₹ 120 crore with cutting sewing, packing and despatching units, is expected to generate 7000 jobs.