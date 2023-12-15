GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TIDCO to set up logistics park near Tiruchi airport

December 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) plans to set up a Logistics Park near the Tiruchi International Airport for the benefit of exporters.

Vegetables, fruits, and flowers are exported from Tiruchi. In addition to exporters from Tiruchi, suppliers from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and others export to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and other West Asian countries.

Industrialists and exporters have been demanding a well-established facility to store export commodities in a safe environment. Taking into account the long-pending demand, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), it is said to have come forward to set up a logistics park to facilitate export. As part of the initiative, a team of TIDCO officials from Chennai visited Tiruchi and held a discussion with the airport officials. The TIDCO officials visited various places near the airport on Friday to finalise the location. A special meeting was held in Tiruchi to assess the demand of industrialists and exporters.

An official privy to the development told The Hindu that the project was in a preliminary stage. A few more meetings would be held to discuss the proposed park. A clear picture would emerge soon.

Tiruchi / exports / logistics / air transport

