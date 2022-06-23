Thrust accorded to scale up infrastructure, says School Education Minister

Building infrastructure in schools for which funds have already been sanctioned will be undertaken on a priority basis, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here to felicitate students who have excelled in Tenth and Plus Two public examinations and the heads of schools that had secured cent percent results, Mr. Mahesh said his ministry had prevailed upon Public Works Department to undertake the infrastructure works in schools on a priority basis.

The schools have been instructed not to utilise dilapidated structures. The Principal Secretary of School Education Department has spoken to the district Collectors to augment facilities wherever required in government schools with the general fund.

In the first phase under the Rs. 7,000 crore Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme to upgrade and remodel government schools, Rs. 1,300 crore would be spent for construction of 18,000 classrooms and toilets, he said.