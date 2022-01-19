Tiruchirapalli

Three women die in wall collapse in Perambalur

Three women died in a wall collapse in Perambalur town on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as V. Ramayee (44), R. Poovayee (70) and K. Karpagam (55). The three women were sitting near a wall made of hollow blocks for a cow shed, when a portion of the wall collapsed all of a sudden and fell over them.

The incident occurred at Kamban Nagar in the evening. The locals immediately rushed the three women to the Perambalur government hospital. Police sources said Ramayee died on the way to the hospital, while Karpagam and Poovayee succumbed to injuries later. The Perambalur Police are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 8:09:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/three-women-die-in-wall-collapse-in-perambalur/article38293014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY