Three test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Three patients tested positive for COVID-19 infection in central districts on Sunday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, all three cases of fresh infection were reported in Tiruchi district. Other districts in the central region, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, recorded nil cases.

With three fresh cases, the total number of patients under home isolation and treatment went up to eight in Tiruchi district. All of them were said to be in good condition. .