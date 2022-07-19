Three persons washed away in Kollidam river in Thanjavur district
Three men were washed away in the Kollidam river at Madhagusalai near Pandhanallur in Thanjavur district late on Monday/
A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services Department of Thanjavur said four persons were fishing on the sand dune on Monday night when the flow of water suddenly increased. Acting on an alert from the locals, a team from Thiruvidaimarudhur fire station rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Kolanjiappan, 30. Three others, Manoj, 25, Akash, 24, and Ramesh, 26, were washed away
On Tuesday, fire services personnel carried out a search and rescue operation in a boat for nearly seven km from the spot where the three men were washed away. Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver monitored the effort at Madhagusalai. He said the three men were yet to be spotted.
