Three killed in road accident in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR

Two persons died and two other occupants of a car were injured after their vehicle hit a two-wheeler, killing the driver, and then collided head-on with a lorry on Perambalur highway near Thanneerpanthal on Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as C. Parvathi Nathan, 37, and his mother C. Vasantha, 60, of Iyyappanthangal, Chennai, who were in the car, and the motorist Kathir, 71, of Ogalur village in Perambalur. Nathan died at Perambalur Government Hospital, while the remaining two died on the spot. The injured persons were his wife and a five-year-old child of Nathan.

Police sources said the car hit the two-wheeler, lost control and collided against the lorry.