Three killed in road accident in Perambalur
PERAMBALUR
Two persons died and two other occupants of a car were injured after their vehicle hit a two-wheeler, killing the driver, and then collided head-on with a lorry on Perambalur highway near Thanneerpanthal on Saturday afternoon.
Police identified the deceased as C. Parvathi Nathan, 37, and his mother C. Vasantha, 60, of Iyyappanthangal, Chennai, who were in the car, and the motorist Kathir, 71, of Ogalur village in Perambalur. Nathan died at Perambalur Government Hospital, while the remaining two died on the spot. The injured persons were his wife and a five-year-old child of Nathan.
Police sources said the car hit the two-wheeler, lost control and collided against the lorry.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.