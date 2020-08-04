Three arrested; idols seized

The police arrested three persons and seized two metal idols on Sunday.

According to sources, the police had received a tip-off that a few idols made of metal were available for sale at Pukkarambai hamlet near Sethubhavachatram. Subsequently, a special team of policemenwas formed.

The team managed to gather information about the ‘idol sellers’ and spotted them at Pukkarambai village last week. A raid at the house of one of the three accused, Piranmalai, at Pukkarambai led to the seizure of a one-foot tall idol of a Goddess and three-quarter-of-foot idol of Sri Anjaneya.

On interrogation, Piranmalai’s associates in the crime, Saravanan of the same village and Raja of Kulithalai were arrested on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody.