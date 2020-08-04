Tiruchirapalli

Three arrested; idols seized

The police arrested three persons and seized two metal idols on Sunday.

According to sources, the police had received a tip-off that a few idols made of metal were available for sale at Pukkarambai hamlet near Sethubhavachatram. Subsequently, a special team of policemenwas formed.

The team managed to gather information about the ‘idol sellers’ and spotted them at Pukkarambai village last week. A raid at the house of one of the three accused, Piranmalai, at Pukkarambai led to the seizure of a one-foot tall idol of a Goddess and three-quarter-of-foot idol of Sri Anjaneya.

On interrogation, Piranmalai’s associates in the crime, Saravanan of the same village and Raja of Kulithalai were arrested on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2020 7:47:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/three-arrested-idols-seized/article32269948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY