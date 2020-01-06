Thousands throng Srirangam Temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi

The temple town of Srirangam was soaked in religious fervour as thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and offered worship to Lord Namperumal on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Monday.

The main event of the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival -- the opening of the Paramapada Vaasal, was held early in the day. The processional deity Namperumal, attired in a Ratnangi (gem-studded armour) exited through Paramapadavaasal followed by milling crowds of devotees, chanting ranga, ranga and govinda, govinda.

Braving the chilly weather conditions, thousands of devotees even from distant towns lined up around the temple complex patiently awaiting their turn to have a darshan of Namperumal at Srirangam -- considered the foremost among the 108 Divya Desams.

The deity was taken in a procession through the Raja Mahendran Thiruchutru and Kulasekaran Chutru before reaching the Vraja Nadhi Mandapam. Vedas were rendered by scholars and vedic pandits at the Vraja Nadhi Mandapam which was decked with flowers where the deity halted for some time. The deity thereafter proceeded towards the Paramapada Vaasal which was opened at around 4.45 a.m. Later, Namperumal was taken to the Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam inside the Thousand Pillar mandapam.

The entire temple town was brought under a thick security blanket with police personnel drawn from various parts of the State engaged for security duty and to regulate vehicular movement.

The festival, which commenced at Srirangam temple on December 26 concludes on January 16 with Nammazhwar Moksham.