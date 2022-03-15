Thousands of devotees pull ‘Aazhi ther’ in Tiruvarur

Thousands of devotees pulled the Aazhi ther (temple car) of Sri Vanmeeganathar temple, popularly known as Thyagarajaswamy temple, in Tiruvarur amidst religious fervour on Tuesday.

The wooden temple car on which the decorated idols of Sri Thyagarajaswamy was placed on Monday night was pulled out of its deck on East Veedhi on Tuesday morning.

A large number of devotees led by Sri Sathya Gnana Mahadeva Desikar of Velakuruchi Aadheenam and hereditary trustee of Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple Abhisheka, Annadhana Kattalai, Tiruvarur, which donated ₹29 lakh to the temple this year too for conduct of the festival, pulled the 96-foot-high wooden car along four Mada Veedhis by uttering “Aaroora”, “Thyagesa”. The chariot was docked back at the deck later in the day.

According to an official release, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister P. K. Sekarbabu and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy participated in the festival, which was held after renovation of the temple car.

The decision to renovate the wooden car was taken at a consultative meeting chaired by Mr. Sekarbabu at the District Collectorate in December last and the works were completed on a war footing.

J. Kumaragurubaran, Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, P. Gayathri Krishnan, Collector, C. Vijayakumar, Superintendent of Police, and others participated in the festival.