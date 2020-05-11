Tiruchirapalli

Thirunallar police station sealed after accused tests positive

Thirunallar police station in Karaikal district, hitherto a green zone, was sealed on Monday in the wake of an accused testing positive for COVID-19 virus.

The accused, a 37-year-old driver of Surakudi, who was booked by the police in connection with a quarrel case, tested positive putting Karaikal under Orange Zone. The driver tested positive during the mandatory medical examination before being sent for judicial remand.

Soon after the results were known, the residential locality of the driver was made into a containment zone. Throat and nasal swabs have been lifted for testing from eight of his contacts.

After sealing the police station, the 25 personnel have been kept under observation in isolation wards at the Karaikal Government Hospital.

Samples of nasal and throat swabs will also be taken from them for testing, official sources said.

