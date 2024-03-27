Thirumandankudi sugarcane farmers wind up agitation

March 27, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The more than a year-long relay demonstration of the Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association (affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association of the Communist Party of India – Marxist) at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district was withdrawn on Wednesday citing the ongoing Parliamentary Elections.

Disclosing this in a press release, State General Secretary, TNSFA, Ravindran has said that the decision to withdraw the agitation was taken to ‘dethrone’ the anti-farmer BJP Union Government and to support the nominees of the INDIA Block in the Parliamentary elections to ensure the formation of a Secular government at the Centre.

All the pending issues would be resolved through negotiations with the District Administration and the State government after the General Elections, he added.