Thirukalyanam to be performed twice this year

The Kalyanapuram Srinivasaperumal Thirukalyanosthava Committee has decided to conduct the celestial wedding of Goddess Alarmelmangai with Sri Srinivasa Perumal at Kalyanapuram twice this year due to the pandemic situation.

According to committee sources, it was earlier planned to hold the 81st varshika thirukalyana mahotsavam from January 29 to February 5 with the main event of thirukalyanam on thai sravanam star which falls on February 1.

However, in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases and restrictions imposed by the State government, the committee has decided to reschedule the mahotsavam events to February-end with januvasam on February 27 and thirukalyanam on February 28.

At the same time, the committee does not want to skip the celestial marriage event being conducted on thai sravanam star for the last eight decades. Hence, the thirukalyanam event will be held as a one-day event on February 1 with the participation restricted to ‘kainkaryaparars (priests and assistant priests), trustees and committee members.

Regular events such as one-day laksharchana and januvasam prior to the celestial wedding and aupasanam rituals and music events during the festival will be held from the last week of February . The celestial wedding will once again be conducted on the maasi sravanam, which falls on February 28.