Thieves loot two shops

The Koradacherry police are on the look out for the thieves who have broke open two shops and decamped with cash and valuables on Saturday night.

According to police, the theft came to light on Sunday morning when Kalaiamudhan running a retail paint shop at Kankoduthavanigam near Koradacherry was shocked to notice the locks of his shop were broken open.

He had also noticed the locks of a grocery shop next to his paint shop were also broken open.

In his complaint lodged with the police, Kalaiamudhan stated that he had earlier run a pawn broking shop at the same place and closed it as he had decided to switch over to retailing of paints. The thieves had decamped with 450 grams of silver articles he had taken as a collateral from the persons who had taken loan from him.

In the complaint lodged by the grocery shop owner, Mohammed Iqbal he had stated that the thieves had decamped with a sum of ₹17000. The Koradacherry police have registered a case and are investigating.