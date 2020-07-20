The Hindu Education Plus Webinar on July 22

TIRUCHI

The fourth in The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling webinar series will focus on ‘Nurturing the innovation potential of research for students’. The webinar, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 22.

T. Ramasami, Nayudamma-Abdul Wahid Chair Professor at Department of Leather Technology, Anna University, Chennai, and former Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; K. Ramaswamy, Director of Faculty and Academics, SRMIST; Leena Chandran Wadia, Senior Fellow at Observer Research Foundation, Mumbai; and R. Ramanujam, Professor of Theoretical Computer Science, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, are among the speakers.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/396IYcU or scan the QR code.