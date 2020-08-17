The Hindu Education Plus webinar on August 19

TIRUCHI
The Hindu Education Plus will host a series of free webinars, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, this month on ‘Current and emerging career opportunities’ in different fields.
The first webinar, on ‘Nursing and paramedical sciences,’ will be held from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on August 19.
Bellur Rajashekar, former Dean, Manipal College of Health Professions; Roy K. George, National President, Trained Nurses Association of India, and Principal, College of Nursing, Kozhikode; and Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, will be the key speakers. The session will be moderated by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor, The Hindu.
The session is open to students of classes IX, X, XI and XII.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/THEPSRM or scan the QR code.
