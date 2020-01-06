Thanks to good monsoon, maize harvest begins on a positive note

Harvest of maize has begun in different parts of the district on a positive note.

Maize has been cultivated on more than 2,000 acres in Mannachanallur, Edumalai, Palaiyur, Olaiyur, Chettikulam, thathamangalam, Thaluthalapatti, Perakambi, Thenur and other villages along the border of Tiruchi and Perambalur districts.

The crop, which was sown in Tamil month of Aavani, has almost ripened. Farmers, who had began the process of maize cultivation in the first week of Aavani, have started harvesting maize. It is set to pick up momentum in the next few days.

According to initial reports, farmers have netted good yield than last year thanks to the good rainfall right from September to December. On an average, the farmers net 10 bags (50 kg) of maize during the current season. The farmers, who have raised maize on black soil, have recorded a yield of 20 bags per acre.

“Yield is better than last year. It is mainly because of moderate climate and regular rain during the monsoon season,” says V. Kannan of Thaluthalapatti near Mannachanallur.

He said that he had achieved a yield of 10 bags an acre. It was just seven bags last year. Several other farmers have also recorded good harvest.