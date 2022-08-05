Aided college authorities booked on charges of usurpation of public funds

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing, Thanjavur, has booked a case of usurpation of public funds against a government official and six persons attached to a government-aided college near Thanjavur.

According to the DVAC’s first information report, the A.V.V.M. Sri Pushpam College’s management and teaching staff had appointed two assistant professors in 2017 by knowingly accepting the forged caste certificates produced by them. These appointments were also endorsed by a senior official in the Department of Collegiate Education.

In addition to this, the college management allegedly created a fake attendance record for an assistant professor, who had failed to turn up for duty for nearly two years from January 2016 and received the University Grant Commission assistance in his name.

The college management in connivance with the government official had usurped government funds to the tune of over ₹ 60 lakh, the DVAC charged.

While the Deputy Director, Collegiate Education, Thanjavur, T. Arivudainambi, who served in this district between June 2018 and February 2020 has been cited as the first accused, the Superintendent of the College, Durairajan, has been cited as the second accused.

The former Principal, S. Udayakumar, the assistant professors who allegedly submitted fake caste certificates for securing the posting, S.K.Thyagarajan and C.Karpagasundari, the former college Correspondent/Secretary, late K. Thulasyaiah Vandaiyar and college accountant, K.R.Kumaresh, have been named as the other accused involved in the usurpation of public funds.