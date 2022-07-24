‘BJP govt. poses threat to equality, social justice’

National general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation Dipankar Bhattacharya addresses a conference in Thanjavur on Sunday.

The CPI (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation on Sunday called for ousting the BJP-regime at the Centre in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. At its conference against what it dubbed ‘saffron fascism’ in Thanjavur, it claimed that the BJP government posed a threat to equality, social justice and brotherhood.

Speakers criticised shrinkage of livelihood due to “rampant privatisation”, rising unemployability, the Agnipath scheme, and divisive politics.

Party national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, State secretary N.K. Natarajan; VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavam, CPI-M central committee member U. Vasuki, CPI functionary Periyasamy, Pachai Tamizhagam Party organiser Suba Udayakumar, and TPDK leader Viduthalai Arasu and others participated.

Various resolutions, including those opposing the National Education Policy 2020 and NEET, were adopted.