Second instalment soon: MLA
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday assured senior cadre of the party’s Thanjavur central district Unit that they would receive the second instalment of “porkizhi” (purse) soon.
Participating in the “Mupperum Vizha” at the DMK Thanjavur central district unit’s headquarters “Kalaignar Arivalayam” here on Monday, Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed a purse of Rs.5000 to 600 senior party cadres in recognition of their services to the party.
