Correction
The designation of the official arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on graft charge is Deputy Block Development Officer and not as mentioned in the Thanjavur datelined report, “Deputy Tahsildar arrested’ published in Tiruchi editions on May 27, 2022. The error is regretted.
