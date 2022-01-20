Thanjavur case: Police on the lookout for the person who shot the video

Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for the person who had recorded the video clip of the girl at the hospital and posted it on the social media.

Superintendent of Police, C. Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni said revealing the photograph or other details of children or the name or address of the school or any other particulars which might lead to the identification of the child who has fallen victim to any form of crime was an offence under the Juvenile Justice Act.

In the girl’s case, the person had shot the footage with leading questions and posted it. Since the action attracts Section 74(1) which prohibits the disclosure of the identity of the affected children, a case has been booked and the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital police are on the lookout for the person who had shot the video.

The SP said the claim made by the girl’s parents that persistent ‘advice’ or ‘inducement’ for religious conversion was also a reason for the child to take the extreme step would also be looked into though the claim was made after the death of the child.

Neither the girl nor her parents had mentioned this ‘aspect’ during the initial investigation. The girl had not mentioned it in her dying declaration too, the SP said.