Textile and jewellery shop owners plea to government

Textile and jewellery shop owners here have called upon the State government to permit them to operate their establishments for half-day every day to recoup their business.

Participating in a meeting convened by the All Traders Association Kumbakonam on Saturday, representatives from the Associations of Textile Traders and Jewellery Traders in Kumbakonam narrated how the continuous lockdown restrictions had affected their business and the financial position of their employees and their suppliers.

Extending of lockdown restrictions would lead to a situation wherein these business establishments would be pushed into debt due to accumulation of interest on loans/working capital assistances taken from financial institutions.

Already, these establishments were burdened with cash outgo in the form of salaries to employees with nil sales realisation for the past few months, they added.

Assuring that the SOPs laid down by the government to control the spread of the novel coronavirus would be implemented at their establishments, they made an appeal to the State government to allow them to function at least for half-day every day so as to help them recoup their business.

Subsequently, a resolution in this regard was passed by the All Traders Association Kumbakonam and forwarded to the government, sources said.