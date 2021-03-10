Tension at Anbil following stone pelting

Tiruchi

Tension prevailed at Anbil village in the district on Wednesday after a group allegedly pelted stones at another while they were taking out a procession of a deity of Goddess Amman to the Sri Aachira Valliamman temple from a nearby Siva temple for a festival leading to police intervention. A few police personnel and the group that was carrying the goddess sustained injuries in the stone pelting.

As a sequel to the incident, the Collector promulgated prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure with pickets having been deployed at the village and its vicinity to prevent further outbreak of any untoward incident.

Police sources said the temple festival at Arulmigu Achirama Valli Amman Temple which used to be celebrated by people of different villages including Keezha Anbil and Mela Anbil during the Tamil month Maasi every year was not conducted for nearly 25 years following a dispute that arose after one group demanded that the deity procession be taken through their streets.

However, an order was issued by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court last year for conducting the festival based on an appeal with certain directions. The sources said HR&CE department officials held talks with both communities to ensure peaceful celebration this year based on the guidelines issued by the High Court last year. On Tuesday night, problem arose over the procession route following which Revenue authorities held talks with both groups to ensure smooth conduct of festival.

After obtaining permission from the revenue authorities, the deity of Goddess Amman was being taken in a procession by one group. Police said around 20 persons of a one group were detained and brought to the station for inquiry. Further investigation is on.