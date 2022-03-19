Tension at Adhiramapattinam following arrest of TNTJ speaker

Tension gripped Adhiramapattinam on Saturday following the arrest of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) speaker, Jamal Mohammed Usmani, 43, of Tirunelveli on the charge of attempting to disturb public peace by addressing a protest demonstration at Adhiramapattinam on Friday night.

According to police, he participated in a demonstration organised by TNTJ at Adhiramapattinam on Friday protesting the Karnataka High Court’s judgment on wearing hijab.

While addressing the demonstrators, Mr. Usmani is reported to have recalled an incident that took place in Jharkhand in August last where a Judge was murdered by a gang and told the Judges of the Supreme Court to be mindful of their words while delivering their judgment. As a video clip of his speech went viral on social media, the village administrative officer, Erikarai, Adhiramapattinam, lodged a complaint with the Adhiramapattinam police.

Based on his complaint, Thanjavur District Police arrested Mr. Usmani near Thanjavur while he was heading to Thanjavur from Adhiramapattinam on Friday night. He was remanded to judicial custody immediately.

A large number of Muslims staged a demonstration at Adhiramapattinam condemning the arrest of Mr. Usmani on Saturday. Though the demonstrators dispersed after raising slogans in support of their demand, the police intensified vigil in the area. Police stepped up vigil in other parts of Thanjavur district too.