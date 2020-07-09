Tenders floated forsound and light show at Teppakulam

Tiruchi Corporation has floated tenders for conducting a sound and light show at Teppakulam of Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple in the city.
The initiative was among the proposals of the Smart City Mission.
A sum of ₹8.80 crore has been earmarked for the project, which will be implemented under Design Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis. Operation and maintenance of the show for three years has also been included in the project estimate, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu.
It will be on a par with the leading light and sound shows across the country. The tourist-friendly initiative will showcase the history of Tiruchi, its pre- and post-colonial past, rulers, their valour and courage and the history of Rockfort hillock and Thayumanaswamy Temple.
Since the project is to be implemented under DBOT model, the bidders are expected to come out with novel ideas to make the show unique. They will be asked to present their concepts before an expert committee and the best proposal will be awarded the contract, Mr. Sivasubramanian said.
The show will be screened from Teppakulam. The bidder will have to choose the show area, theme and timing. However, the Corporation will check the data and theme of the concept before finalising it. The timing and duration of the show will be decided while awarding contract.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath