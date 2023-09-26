Tenders called for appointing consultant for establishing TIDEL Park in Tiruchi

September 26, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

TIDEL Park Ltd., a joint venture of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), has invited tenders from eligible firms to provide design engineering and project management consultancy services for establishing the proposed TIDEL Park at Panjapur in Tiruchi.

The plan to establish the TIDEL Park in Tiruchi was announced in the Assembly earlier this year. The then Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu, during the Budget Session, had announced that TIDEL Park in the city will be established in a phased manner for providing world class infrastructure facilities.

A land parcel of 14.16 acres on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway, adjacent to the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT), has been identified for setting up the TIDEL Park. Given its proximity to the IBT, a commercial centre, the airport, railway station and the city, the location is considered to be ideally suited for the project.

According to the tender notification published on Tuesday, the last date for submission of proposals will be October 26. It indicates that the project would be executed in two phases.

The TIDEL Park is expected to have about 11 lakh square feet of built-up area. It will provide well-designed infrastructure to accommodate 10,000 employees with offices, meeting hall, data centre, food courts, two-wheeler, four-wheeler parking and all essential amenities inclusive of employee / visitors supporting and relaxation spaces.

The tender document pointed out that Tiruchi had several central educational institutions such as National Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Information Technology, and 33 engineering colleges. Presently, youths graduating from these institutions travel to far off places in search of jobs. On a preliminary assessment, an IT Park in Tiruchi will be a viable project and create value for the youth in and around the district.

This will be the second IT park in Tiruchi after the ELCOT IT Park at Navalpattu. The IT Park is also being expanded with an additional 1.16 lakh sq.feet IT Tower. The establishment of the TIDEL Park is expected to further the growth of IT and IT-enabled service companies in the city.