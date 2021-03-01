Ten companies of para-military personnel arrive in central zone

With about a month to go for the Assembly elections, personnel belonging to the central para-military forces have arrived in the nine districts in the central region to carry out poll-related duties. Six companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and four companies of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men and officers have been accommodated in police line, police training centre, barrack, private colleges and wedding hall in the respective districts upon their arrival.

While CISF personnel arrived in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, personnel of ITBP have landed at Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts with a senior officer in the rank of an Assistant Commandant heading each of the respective CISF and ITBP companies.

Police sources told The Hindu on Monday that a total number of 927 personnel of CISF and ITBP have arrived in the central zone and that each company consisting of men and officers ranged from 91 to 101, would be used for deployment in each of the nine districts. A police liaison officer has been nominated in each district for the para-military companies.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the para-military forces armed with necessary paraphernalia would be engaged in route marches in places identified as sensitive and for area domination exercise that would be done in coordination with the respective district police personnel, the sources said. They were also expected to be deployed at check posts across the region. Police have formed an election control cell in the districts in view of the upcoming polls for which a team of police personnel have been nominated.

Special police teams have been constituted in each district to go after absconding anti-social elements and execute non-bailable warrants ahead of the forthcoming elections. City Police sources said vehicle checks were being conducted in all the eight check posts falling within the Tiruchi City Police limits.