Tiruchirapalli

Temple EO arrested on bribe charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested the executive officer of Sri Madanagopala Swamy Temple in Perambalur on the charge of demanding and receiving bribe from a temporary priest of the shrine.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the temporary priest Chakkravarthy, the investigating agency officials laid a trap and caught the executive officer Mani when he allegedly obtained the bribe amount from the priest.

According to DVAC sources, Mani had demanded ₹40,000 as bribe from Mr. Chakkravarthy to regularise his services and forwarded a list in this connection to the government.

He is also alleged to have demanded ₹20,000 as first installment.

A trap was laid and the executive officer was caught when he obtained the bribe amount of ₹20,000 from Chakkravarthy at his office. The DVAC also arrested Pughazendhi, a temporary writer at the office, to whom the bribe money was allegedly handed over by the executive officer.

