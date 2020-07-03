Teams to monitor adherence to lockdown norms

Forty-four teams of officials have been constituted in the district, police station wise, to monitor the enforcement of lockdown restrictions in force.

The teams comprise officials from Revenue, police, health and the local bodies concerned. Each team will include an officer in the rank of a deputy tahsildhar, a sub inspector of police and a constable and a sanitary inspector. The teams would maintain vigil in their designated areas focusing on whether the public and business establishments adhered to the lockdown guidelines, Collector S. Sivarasu said. The teams would also initiate action against violators under Disaster Management Act 2005, he added.

Among other tasks, the teams would monitor whether residents were venturing out with face masks and maintaining social distance in public places and whether government guidelines were being adhered to.

Mr. Sivarasu said that not more than 50 persons should participate in events such as marriages. Shops should not allow more than five persons inside their premises at any point of time. Tea stalls, vegetable shops and eateries would be allowed to function only between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Other shops can remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Drinking alcohol, smoking and spitting in public places have been banned. The teams would monitor whether all these guidelines were followed.

Assistance

Mr. Sivarasu also disclosed that the COVID-19 assistance of ₹1,000 announced by the government for persons with disabilities would be distributed to them at their residences by the village administrative officers.

Persons with disabilities can receive the assistance by producing copies of their national identity cards, Aadhaar card, bank account passbook and voter identification card to the VAOs. In case of any difficulty in receiving the assistance, persons with disabilities can contact the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer over the telephone by dialling 0431-2412590/9499933492.

If assistance was refused or not received, they can contact the State helpline 18004250111. Persons with speech and hearing disabilities can convey complaints, if any with respect to the distribution of the relief, through a dedicated WhatsApp number 9700799993 with facilities for video calling and translation of sign language. The relief amount will be handed over only to the beneficiaries concerned or their parents or guardians in extraordinary cases.