Teams formed to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during New Year celebrations

The Karaikal district administration has formed joint enforcement teams for ensuring compliance of people with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at public gatherings in the intervening nights of Thursday-Friday and Friday-Saturday, involving the police, tourism and health departments.

Mask-wearing, use of sanitisers and social distancing will be enforced at all places. The Health Department will permit only those who have been vaccinated to stay in hotels and restaurants, and participate in events for New Year.

The police department will install CCTV cameras at all important junctions and deploy drone cameras to ensure law and order and monitor public gatherings, a press release said.

Those violating the norms, will be penalised by the Revenue, Police and Health officials and Municipal authorities. Traffic diversion has been planned for better crowd management on the Beach Road and other main areas where considerable crowd was expected.

In view of the COVID-19 curfew from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m., New Year events will be wound up by 12.30 a.m. in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, 2022.

To prevent drunken driving, breath analysers have been provided to the police department adequately. There will be no supply / sale of alcohol from 10 p.m. on December 31, the release said.