‘Teachers transferred from erstwhile constituent colleges underutilised in Bharathidasan University’

It has been two years since the 10 constituent colleges of the Bharathidasan University were converted into govt. colleges and the 33 teachers were absorbed by the university

Published - May 21, 2024 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Underutilisation of the faculty members, who were absorbed by the Bharathidasan University from its erstwhile constituent colleges, has drawn flak.

There were 41 constituent colleges under the control of various universities in the State. Since they turned out to be a big financial burden to the respective universities, the State government converted all 41 constituent colleges into the government arts and science colleges in two phases.

Ten constituent colleges of the Bharathidasan University were among those that became government colleges. While most of teaching and non-teaching members were brought under the control of the Director of Collegiate Education, the Bharathidasan University absorbed 33 teaching members belonging to various disciplines, including commerce, biochemistry, and mathematics. It was with the aim of filling vacancies that the university decided to absorb them.

About two years have since passed, but they have not been attached with the relevant departments. Without allocation of regular duty and responsibilities, the absorbed faculty members report daily at the Department of Distance Education, sources said.

“Their services are underutilised. There are many vacancies in several departments. The situation is managed with the guest faculties. Instead of attaching the absorbed faculty members with the relevant departments, they have been mostly kept idle,” says a faculty of the university.

If they were transferred to their relevant departments, he said their experience could be used well to the development of the departments. Moreover, the burden of paying salary to the guest faculties would come down to some extent.

A senior official of the university told The Hindu that the services of the absorbed faculty members had been kept at the disposal of the Department of Distance Education. They were being asked to conduct classes based on the requirement.

