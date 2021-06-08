Tiruchirapalli

Teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Mayiladuthurai

A physical education teacher of a government-aided school in Mayiladuthurai was arrested under the POCSO Act based on complaints of sexual harassment lodged by three former girl students. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

The teacher, Annadurai, has been interrogated by the Mayiladuthurai All Women Police for the last few days, after a former student, a sportsperson, lodged a complaint stating that he had indulged in acts of sexual harassment and offences on multiple occasions.

The teacher was arrested on Monday after two more students lodged similar complaints with the Mayiladuthurai All Women Police Station.


