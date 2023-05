May 31, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Karaikal

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday launched the TB-Free India campaign at Karaikal and distributed nutritious monthly food baskets, donated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, to tuberculosis patients.

Monthly food baskets worth ₹6.15 lakh were distributed to around 500 beneficiaries from Puducherry in the presence of C. Udaya Kumar, Health Secretary; G. Sriramulu Deputy Director of Health and other officials.