Tata Institute for Genetics and Society inks MoU with CUTN

July 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bengaluru, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarur district to address the growing concerns related to diseases caused by insects, and specifically tackle the alarming incidence of Scrub typhus.

According to a CUTN release, Scrub typhus is a fever caused by the bite of mites, which are present in various environments including agricultural fields and rodents. Particularly, when farmers are engaged in harvesting activities, they are at risk of encountering these mites, leading to transmission of the bacteria known as O.tsutsugamushi. This pathogenic bacteria is responsible for causing Scrub typhus fever and poses a serious health threat.

The symptoms of Scrub typhus include fever, nausea, body pain, and, in severe cases, it can lead to coma and even death if left untreated. At present, the only available treatment involves administering the drug doxycycline, which helps to control the disease but does not provide a complete cure. The collaboration between CUTN and TIGS aims to make significant strides in understanding and combating this disease.

As part of the MOU, CUTN will collect mite and bacterial samples from various sources including rats and agricultural fields. Subsequently, TIGS will identify the bacterial strains responsible for Scrub typhus. This identification process is crucial in determining the specific species of the bacteria and devising targeted treatment strategies.

The MoU signed by the Registrar, R. Thirumurugan, on behalf of the university and by Director, Rakesh K. Mishra for TIGS in the presence of CUTN vice-chancellor M. Krishnan will pave the way for studying and combating other vector-borne diseases carried by insects such as ticks and mosquitoes, which also pose significant health challenges worldwide, the release added.