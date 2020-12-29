Tiruchirapalli

TASMAC’s proposal to reopen bars opposed

The Mahalir Aayam, women’s wing of Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam, has opposed TASMAC’s proposal to reopen bars in the State.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, its president M. Lakshmi Ammal condemned the State government for encouraging such proposals with a view to improving its revenue. The move would only ruin society, which already borne the brunt of TASMAC wine shops.

She urged the government to look for other avenues to improve revenue.

