Tasmac shop staff robbed at knifepoint

Employees of a TASMAC shop at Villar Road here were relieved of the days’ sales proceeds at knife point on Sunday night.
According to police, a three member gang, masking their face with cloth, arrived at the shop at around 10-15 p.m. on a two-wheeler. While one of them waited on the road, two others who entered the shop pulled out knifes and threatened the TASMAC employees to part with the cash available at the shop. The gang escaped with the days’ collection of ₹3.90 lakhs on the same two-wheeler.
Subsequently, the shop supervisor, Baskaran lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Taluk Police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.