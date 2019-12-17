Tasmac shop staff robbed at knifepoint

Employees of a TASMAC shop at Villar Road here were relieved of the days’ sales proceeds at knife point on Sunday night.

According to police, a three member gang, masking their face with cloth, arrived at the shop at around 10-15 p.m. on a two-wheeler. While one of them waited on the road, two others who entered the shop pulled out knifes and threatened the TASMAC employees to part with the cash available at the shop. The gang escaped with the days’ collection of ₹3.90 lakhs on the same two-wheeler.

Subsequently, the shop supervisor, Baskaran lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Taluk Police.