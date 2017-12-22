People losing faith in EC: Thirumavalavan

People are losing faith in the Election Commission in the aftermath of the rampant and large scale distribution of cash to voters, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan said here on Friday.

Citing widespread distribution of cash and gifts to voters, the Election Commission had scrapped the bye elections to the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency some months ago.

However, the Commission had failed to curb the distribution of cash and gifts that had taken several forms.

Only a pittance of financial support had been extended to the Ockhi-devastated Kanniyakumari district while the Central and the State governments had done little to rescue and save the fishermen lost in the cyclone.

The Centre must extend liberal aid to the district to overcome the distress, he said.