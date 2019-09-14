Take steps to improve ranking, State told

The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 by adhering to the ranking norm and better documentation, said Vinod Kumar Jindal, Joint Secretary (Swachh Bharat Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Mission Director, here on Friday.

Speaking at the Swachh Survekshan 2020 regional workshop organised by the corporation, he said that though cities in Tamil Nadu, particularly Tiruchi and Vellore, were doing good work, documentation was lacking.

These cities comply with the ‘Open Defecation Free’ norms but have not applied for assessment and approval. In fact, there is only one city from Tamil Nadu that features in the 300 odd ‘Open Defecation Free’ cities list in the country, he said. The State had ranked 13th in 2018 and 12th in 2019 in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

It should strive to improve ranking by applying for recognition and approval but also adhere to norms, he said.

Enforcement of provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, ban on plastics, establishment of early response sanitation units and solid waste management are also important. The State government and municipality or corporation commissioner will be held responsible in case of death of a manual scavenger, he said.

Mr. Jindal asked the State government to create healthcare and medical access for sanitation workers. ‘They are exposed to worst conditions but have no benefit or protection. The corporation should give identity cards and link them to beneficiary schemes and pension.

Their work should be recognised as they are the most important stakeholders.

The Swachh Survekshan survey 2020 is in its third quarter, quarter one, two and three requires citizen’s validation through the Swachh Survekshan App while quarter four involves physical assessment, he said.

N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner, welcomed corporation and municipal commissioners from Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Salem and Thanjavur apart from officials from town panchayats.

K. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, D. Anbazhagan, Superintending Engineer, Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, and S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, Tiruchi city corporation, were present.