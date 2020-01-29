Survey on track doubling project to begin soon

Survey on doubling of the railway track between Salem to Dindigul via Karur and Karur to Erode sections will begin soon, according to John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway.

Speaking to reporters here after inspecting passenger amenities at Karur railway junction, he said the Centre had allotted funds for carrying out the survey. Preliminary steps had been taken to initiate the survey, which would begin soon.

To a question, Mr. Thomas said there were no possibility of extending Salem-Chennai express trains up to Karur as they were invariably running to their full capacity. However, Southern Railway would consider a plea for operating a day-time train between Chennai and Karur.

When his attention was drawn on the absence of toilets in Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains, he said the concern was genuine. Coaches with toilets would be added when replacing the existing coaches.

U. Subba Rao, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem, and senior officials of Southern Railway accompanied Mr. Thomas.

He flagged off the battery operated car donated by Karur Vysya Bank at the railway junction. He also inaugurated a Braille Board for visually challenged persons, LED backlit passenger amenities board, renovated circulating area, CCTV surveillance cameras unit and an ATM at the junction.