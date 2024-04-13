GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sugarcane farmers seek solution to their problems from candidates in Mayiladuthurai LS constituency

The agitating farmers intercepted the convoy of R. Sudha, Congress candidate, at Maruthuvakudi and demanded an assurance from her in resolving their problems

April 13, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A section of protesting sugarcane farmers at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district has sought an assurance from the candidates contesting the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Constituency that the issue would be resolved in favour of farmers. These farmers have been on a relay demonstration for over 500 days.

The protesting farmers had supplied cane to the erstwhile defunct private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi. The mill was acquired by a distillery company last year through the National Company Law Tribunal proceedings as the sugar mill management opted for insolvency proceedings.

After the acquisition, the distillery unit management cleared the “outstanding” dues of farmers to a certain extent. But it refused to look into the “debt burden” thrust on farmers by the previous management, which, according to protesting farmers, had fraudulently obtained over ₹400 crore as loan on their behalf in connivance with bank officials.

Demanding a solution to the “debt burden” as it affected their CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau Individual Loan) score and settling of overdue cane costs with interest, the protesting farmers attempted to meet the Assistant Returning Officer, Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Constituency, at Kumbakonam last month, but in vain.

Meanwhile, as the electioneering picked up and the candidates started visiting Thirumandankudi and nearby villages soliciting votes, the protesting farmers sought a assurance from candidates.

Recently, the agitating farmers intercepted the convoy of R. Sudha, Congress candidate in Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency, at Maruthuvakudi and demanded an assurance from her. She apparently assured farmers that she would take the issue to the notice of her party leader Rahul Gandhi and get it resolved.

Tiruchi / agriculture / General Elections 2024

