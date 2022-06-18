Sugarcane cultivators stage demonstration

Members of the Tamizhaga Karumbu Urpathiyalargal Sangam (Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Cultivators Association) staged a demonstration near the Government Arignar Anna Sugar Mill, Kurunkulam, on Saturday in support of their demands.

The demonstrators raised slogans urging the immediate implementation of the election promise of sugarcane purchase price at Rs.4000 per tonne and quick disbursal of over Rs.21 crore amount due towards the sugarcane supplied by farmers to the Government Arignar Anna Sugar Mill for the year 2021-22.

They also exhorted the State government to ensure that the incentive of Rs.195 per tonne announced in the last year Budget along with the overdue amount.