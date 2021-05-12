Sub-Inspector transferred twice within 24 hours after face-off with a local political functionary

A sub-inspector of police (SI) attached to the traffic wing has been issued transfer orders twice within 24 hours in the wake of a face-off with a local political functionary while enforcing lockdown restrictions.

Mohan, the SI, reportedly admonished the political functionary for taking up cudgels for a driver of a mini-goods carrier who allegedly violated the lockdown specifications. The political functionary argued with the SI when the latter attempted to detain the vehicle. In the heat of the argument, the SI chided the political funcionary, saying the latter ought to instead show interest in solving problems pertaining to basic amenities.

A departmental inquiry was held on May 10 after the video clippings went viral on social media. Subsequently, a transfer order was issued to Mr. Mohan at 10 p.m. directing him to report and continue his service in the same cadre in Armed Police, Thanjavur.

However, sensing resentment among police personnel over the ‘punishment transfer’, a re-inquiry was ordered on May 11 and the SI was transferred on Tuesday to law and order wing in Thanjavur East Police Station.

A section of police personnel appeared to have conveyed to senior officials that such actions, particularlywhen they were functioning as frontline warriors in the fight to contain the second wave of COVID-19, would sap their morale.