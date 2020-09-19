Studio owner gets parcel containing explosive substance

A parcel containing an electric detonator and a gelatin stick was sent by courier to a photo studio owner in Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district on Saturday.

According to sources, Veerakumar upon receiving the parcel, opened it only to find the explosive substance. Shocked, he immediately informed the police. Later, police officials from Needamangalam inspected the parcel and took it to the station. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel too checked the substance.

Veerakumar is the second person to receive a parcel containing explosive substance within two days. A farmer, Arivazhagam of Kandrakudi in Orathanadu police station in Thanjavur district received a similar parcel on Friday.