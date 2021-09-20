Students conduct vaccination awareness programme

Students of the Department of Social Work, Bishop Heber College conducted a COVID-19 vaccination awareness programme at the Central Bus Stand on Monday morning. The awareness programme was conducted in association with the Tiruchi Corporation.

A group of 70 students from the department formed a human chain and raised slogans, distributed pamphlets and pasted awareness stickers on autorickshaws and buses. The students hoped that these activities would increase the awareness of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The students raised the funds for the pamphlets and stickers themselves. They also prepared props such as a model of the COVID-19 virus and a syringe, using which they showcased a small street play.

Students of CSI Good News Industrial Training Centre helped distribute the pamphlets to the public at the bus stand.