Students come up with sand sculpture on Cauvery bed for voter awareness

The students of MAM B-School use river sand to make a sculpture of an electronic voting machine and a finger marked with the indelible ink signifying the casting of vote

April 13, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of MAM B-School giving finishing touches to the sand sculpture on the bed of the Cauvery to create awareness on the importance of voting, Tiruchi on Saturday.

Students of MAM B-School giving finishing touches to the sand sculpture on the bed of the Cauvery to create awareness on the importance of voting, Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Students of the M.A.M. B-School in association with the district administration, Tiruchi Corporation and the Young Indians (Yi), Tiruchi, created a sand sculpture on the dry Cauvery river bed near Mambazhasalai in Tiruchi on Saturday as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), flagship programme of the Election Commission.

The initiative was aimed at raising awareness on the importance of voters to exercise their franchise without fail.

The students had used the river sand to make a sculpture of an electronic voting machine and a finger marked with the indelible ink signifying the casting of vote. They depicted the symbol of the SVEEP campaign. The campaign conducted early in the morning attracted the attention of people passing over the Cauvery river bridge.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated in the initiative and appreciated the painstaking efforts put in by students to come up with the sculpture. He emphasised the importance of raising awareness among voters towards achieving 100% polling. He urged students to sensitise their friends and relatives and ensure that they performed their democratic duty.

The participants took a pledge to vote and uphold democratic values. The students presented a dance programme, a mime and a skit to drive home the importance of voting.

Fathima Bathool Maluk, CEO, MASTeR Group of Institutions, and Rajesh Natrajan, Chair, Yi, Tiruchi, participated.

