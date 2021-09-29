Student gets UNESCO recognition

Sushmita Krishnan, a student of Bharathidasan University, has been selected as a game-changer at the digital games for peace challenge by United Nations Educational Scientific Cultural Organization – Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Education and peace (UNESCO – MGIEP), United Nations Alliance Of Civilization (UNAOC) and United Nations Office of Counter-terrorism (UNOCT).

The student in the fifth year of Integrated MSc Life Sciences figures among the top 22 game-changers at the peace challenge that seeks to harness the social and emotional competencies to initiate inter-cultural dialogue spaces for a diverse world. The youth are put at the centre to ideate, design and develop innovative projects on the use of games for peace building.

Fifty three participants from across South and Southeast Asia were selected to take part in the first phase. They had undergone rigorous training in the formative phase through boot camps, master class and mentorship from industry experts. Twenty two game-changers have been shortlisted to the final phase after the preliminary challenge in early September. The selected game changers are inducted as consultants on contract to participate in the final phase of the programme.

In the final phase from September, 2021, the fellows will have the opportunity to meet and interact with experts from the fields of social emotional learning, game-design, and prevention of extremism to elevate their game design. Exposure to ambitious ventures right after high school had paved way for the international recognition, Ms. Sushmita Krishnan said.

The student was felicitated by Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam, Registrar Gopinath Ganapathy, and Coordinator of M.Sc. Life Sciences Programme N. Thajuddin.