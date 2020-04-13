Stress on effective containment

TIRUCHI

Contact tracing and effective containment would be the key to contain the spread of the novel corona virus, said R. Anandakumar, Special Secretary, Finance, and Monitoring Officer for Tiruchi.

Presiding over a COVID 19 review meeting here on Monday, he said that the State government was taking all possible steps to contain the spread of the virus and treat affected patients. The immediate priority was to identify the contacts and family members of the positive patients. Swab samples should be collected from all of them and sent for laboratory test immediately.

Officials should aim for 100% coverage. Similarly, efforts should be taken to get the results as early as possible so as to start the treatment protocol.

Mr. Anandakumar said that it was important for the officials to make the residents of the containment areas to stay put in their homes. At the same time, there must be a standard system to ensure supply of the essential commodities to them. The officials should monitor the status of the health of those living in the containment areas on a daily basis.

Shailesh kumar Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, said the there was no ban on transport of essential commodities during the curfew period. Trucks carrying vegetables, rice and paddy should not be stopped at check posts. They should be allowed unrestricted passage on return direction too.

Mr. Yadav said that police should be posted in different places to monitor the curfew enforcement and violators should be booked.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju, Deputy Inspector General of Police V. Balakrishnan, Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haq, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and others participated.