Stranded Malaysians return home by rescue flight

A group of Malaysian nationals who were stranded in various places in the State due to the lockdown left from Tiruchi for Kuala Lumpur via Chennai by a rescue flight operated by Malindo Air on Monday.
The aircraft which flew from Kuala Lumpur landed at Tiruchi airport around 10.15 a.m. where the passengers had come hours before to complete their departure formalities.
Airport sources said personal distancing was ensured among the passengers as they entered the terminal building. The baggages were sanitised and the passengers were subjected to screening using hand-held thermal scanners.
Declaration forms were received from all passengers prior to being allowed to board the flight. After completion of immigration formalities and security checks, the passengers boarded the flight which left around 11.20 a.m. to Chennai for its onward journey from there to Kuala Lumpur. The sources said the flight took off with 111 passengers on board.
In late March and early April, several Malaysian nationals have returned home in batches through rescue flights operated by Air Asia and Malindo Air from Tiruchi airport.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism