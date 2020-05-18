Stranded Malaysians return home by rescue flight

A group of Malaysian nationals who were stranded in various places in the State due to the lockdown left from Tiruchi for Kuala Lumpur via Chennai by a rescue flight operated by Malindo Air on Monday.

The aircraft which flew from Kuala Lumpur landed at Tiruchi airport around 10.15 a.m. where the passengers had come hours before to complete their departure formalities.

Airport sources said personal distancing was ensured among the passengers as they entered the terminal building. The baggages were sanitised and the passengers were subjected to screening using hand-held thermal scanners.

Declaration forms were received from all passengers prior to being allowed to board the flight. After completion of immigration formalities and security checks, the passengers boarded the flight which left around 11.20 a.m. to Chennai for its onward journey from there to Kuala Lumpur. The sources said the flight took off with 111 passengers on board.

In late March and early April, several Malaysian nationals have returned home in batches through rescue flights operated by Air Asia and Malindo Air from Tiruchi airport.