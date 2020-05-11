Stranded Indians in Singapore wait for rescue flight

Many stranded Indians from Tamil Nadu, including pregnant women, who have been waiting desperately for operation of a rescue flight from Singapore to Tiruchi, expressed their disappointment over the last-minute cancellation of one such scheduled flight.

A rescue flight from Singapore to Tiruchi International Airport was scheduled for May 10. However, just days before the date of journey, it was cancelled without any further information, says Mythili Krishnasamy, an IT professional in Singapore. Her 55-year-old mother, a heart patient had come to Singapore to visit her but was now stranded there. “We are unable to get her medicines and my father, who has been diagnosed with cancer is living alone in Namakkal. I have another friend whose mother is suffering from cancer and also requires medicines which they have not been able to get for at least two weeks,” she said.

The women have formed a WhatsApp group and through it, are providing support to one another, Ms. Mythili said. Of the 100 people on the group, eight pregnant women are in their third trimester. “We have no jobs here any more and cannot afford regular check-ups or even be able to go for delivery,” a pregnant woman requesting anonymity said. “There is an option to travel to Bengaluru but we must show proof of a residential address there. How is this possible?” she asked. Airlines only allow pregnant women to fly up to 36 weeks and five of the nine women are nearing their 36th week, she said, demanding a flight to either Chennai or Tiruchi soon.

C. Ramasubramanian, an engineer here has lost his job and his work pass has been cancelled. “Singapore is an expensive country to live in and I am unable to pay rent, purchase groceries without any income,” he said. There are many students too, who are living on a shoestring budget, and some travel visas are nearing expiry, he added.

The group members had posted their concerns on Twitter and were able to get the attention of the High Commissioner of India in Singapore, Ms. Mythili said. “To one of our tweets on Monday, Jawed Ashraf, the High Commissioner had said that a flight would be arranged shortly as Tamil Nadu. He said that the state government was dealing with local COVID-19 cases and is unable to immediately accept incoming passengers without the risk of exposure to infection but work on it is under way,” she said.

Officials of Air India in Tiruchi, which is operating flights for the Vande Bharat Mission said that the May 10 flight had to be cancelled due to operational difficulties. “We have no information on whether the flight has been rescheduled,” they said.